Ron Paul 2012

Ron Paul 2012 logo blue red white clean ron paul president 2012
Ron Paul and his committee actually went with my logo for his 2012 campaign! You can see the full proposal I made at www.brandingronpaul.com. The logo is currently on Ron Paul's Exploratory Committee website (ronpaul2012.com)

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
