Danilo Garro

Digital Oracles - Web Design

Danilo Garro
Danilo Garro
  • Save
Digital Oracles - Web Design icons partners investors startup web design digital oracles
Digital Oracles - Web Design icons partners investors startup web design digital oracles
Digital Oracles - Web Design icons partners investors startup web design digital oracles
Digital Oracles - Web Design icons partners investors startup web design digital oracles
Download color palette
  1. Digital_Oracles_02.jpg
  2. Digital_Oracles_03.jpg
  3. Digital_Oracles_01.jpg
  4. Digital_Oracles_04.jpg

Digital Oracles is the World's 1st intelligent deal flow monitoring and reward platform for early-stage investors.

Based in Manchester, Digital Oracles needed a fresh new web site to offer their services in the best way.

Thanks for passing by :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Danilo Garro
Danilo Garro
Head of Design at Zero To MVP

More by Danilo Garro

View profile
    • Like