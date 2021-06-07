Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ITCraftship

Paypark

ITCraftship
ITCraftship
Hire Us
  • Save
Paypark design figma minimal application ui digital wallet wallet carparking parkingapp parking app parking app application ux graphic design
Download color palette

Paypark is a user-friendly application that allows for quick, safe and convenient parking without the use of a ticket machine. The app automatically calculates the cost of parking and deducts the amount from your digital wallet, and you do not waste your time on parking fee activities.

ITCraftship
ITCraftship
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by ITCraftship

View profile
    • Like