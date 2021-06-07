Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Real Estate Rental App

Real Estate Rental App realestate booking house apartment ui ux uiux graphic design real estate app rental app rent property proptech real estate online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, guys! We have a new shot for you — an app for renting houses or flats 🏠

The 1️⃣st screen is what the user sees after entering the app. There is a convenient search where the user may choose the type of accommodation or see the closest available options 🔍

The 2️⃣nd screen is the accommodation view with the renting price, description, photos 📱 If you click on a ‘Live tour’ button, you land on the 3️⃣rd screen. There you can go through the apartment and see whether it fits your requirements and expectations.

🔵 ⚪️ We used different shades of blue on the white background and made semitransparent cards to make the text legible.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Sergey Bulanov

