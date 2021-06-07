Print Templates

FOLKLORE - Clean and Minimal Magazine Template

FOLKLORE - Clean and Minimal Magazine Template animation 3d motion graphics branding graphic design logo illustration design modern magazine indesign printable print clean template catalog
KINFOLK - Clean and Minimal Magazine Template for Adobe InDesign. Design for multipurpose magazine. Perfect for your business and to promote your next publication. Build in A4 & US letter format, Easy to use. Compatible with Adobe CS4 or latest version.

