Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Métahéros

Valavendur (coming next)

Métahéros
Métahéros
  • Save
Valavendur (coming next) product design sculpt 3d 2d illustrator illustration magic cards board game
Download color palette

Previews of the strategy board game Valavendur I was newly working on for the publisher Mathias Maasberg. It should be soon (and first) on the german market available.

It's all about magic and territory war.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Métahéros
Métahéros
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Métahéros

View profile
    • Like