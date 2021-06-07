Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oil drops

Oil drops label design graphic illustration design branding illustration
Taken above the clouds

The thought process for the CBD drops label revolved around the effect of the oil imparting the feeling of having gravity lifted off of your body.
The CBD oil lifts the weight of chronic pain and anxiety, ergo the artwork of an open sky above the mountains.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
