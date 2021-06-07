Trending designs to inspire you
Taken above the clouds
The thought process for the CBD drops label revolved around the effect of the oil imparting the feeling of having gravity lifted off of your body.
The CBD oil lifts the weight of chronic pain and anxiety, ergo the artwork of an open sky above the mountains.