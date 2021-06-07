Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Somtochukwu Uchendu

Concept UI-UX Design for Boro

Somtochukwu Uchendu
Somtochukwu Uchendu
  • Save
Concept UI-UX Design for Boro
Download color palette

"Boro" is a fictional fintech app that helps people get easy access to loans from anywhere in Nigeria. I got inspired to design the concept for Boro when my friend told me she had been trying to get a loan but the process was too difficult. As a UI-UX designer, I try to solve today's problems through design.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Somtochukwu Uchendu
Somtochukwu Uchendu

More by Somtochukwu Uchendu

View profile
    • Like