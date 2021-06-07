Concept UI-UX Design for Boro

Trending designs to inspire you
"Boro" is a fictional fintech app that helps people get easy access to loans from anywhere in Nigeria. I got inspired to design the concept for Boro when my friend told me she had been trying to get a loan but the process was too difficult. As a UI-UX designer, I try to solve today's problems through design.