Kodak Coupon Modal

Day #7 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the seventh shot of the UI challenge and the task was to create a discount/coupon for Kodak. I wanted to give this a very straightforward design with elements of contrast and symbols handshaking each other.

A very small pair-sketch was made to bring my imagination stitch a little further.
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
