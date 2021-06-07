Danilo Garro

HYRE - Branding, Stationary, Mobile App, Illustrations

HYRE - Branding, Stationary, Mobile App, Illustrations mobile app graphic design y letter y hyre hiring tech startup logo design design logo brand identity
HYRE is a startup based in Berlin, when I met the co-founders, they explained me the concept behind the project and they assign me to build the image and to design their product from scratch.

Hyre: Digitally nurturing and selecting top sales talents to instantly match them with jobs they love.

