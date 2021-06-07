Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI Challenge 008 - 404 Page

Daily UI Challenge 008 - 404 Page web design empty page empty state page empty state error page 404 page dailyuichallenge ux design ui design dailyui
Daily UI #008 - Create a 404 error page. Who has never seen one of these pages? lol.

Sometimes because of broken links or pages that are not active we end up facing these errors. The idea is to help the user to get back to a page he was on or to the home page itself.

