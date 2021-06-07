Vladislav Aristov

Lukomorye - Knights Escorted

The great Russian poet Alexander Sergeevich Pushkin would have turned 222 this year. In honor of him, 14 illustrators created a collaboration based on his works.

«And from the clear and shining water
Step thirty goodly knights escorted...»

Full project: www.behance.net/gallery/120954935/Lukomorye

