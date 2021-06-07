OJSRL Graphic Logo

Luke Christie

Vector Illustrated Logos for the Twitch Streamer Old School JRL.

Two illustrated logo marks used across streaming profiles, utilised within alerts and as an emote.

Want to team up and discuss your next project? feel free to get in touch via luke@deadweightdesign.com
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
