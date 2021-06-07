Daily UI Challenge Day 001 - Sign Up

Trending designs to inspire you
I am completing the Daily UI challenge. Today was challenge 1 - sign up. There was no further information so I was free to design for any device and any type of product. I chose a music festival app sign up. All colors were checked with a WCAG contrast checker and icons are supplemented with text for accessibility. The mint color is bright but it is balanced with the use of black and white and a good amount of white space.