Branding | John Lau Guitar Repair Center

Pictograms design
A local brand that provides high quality repair services by a collective of people with a set of very unique skills and passion.
To emphasize the identity of brand, the logo is designed by combining the abbreviation of the brand name and the guitar strings to naturally form a "broken" strings logo.