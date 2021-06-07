SaaS Components (2019)

Trending designs to inspire you
It's been a while 🤒
Today I'm gonna show you some components I made for a SaaS I was working on in 2019.
Don't forget to press "L" to support me ❤
Thanks for your attention and have a nice day!