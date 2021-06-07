Rianda Syahputra

E-Course Mobile App

Rianda Syahputra
Rianda Syahputra
  • Save
E-Course Mobile App trendy apps dailyinspiration mobile ui flat uiux app design mobile app mobile learn ecourse course uitrend uidesign ui design ui app illustration rianda design rianda
Download color palette

Hi, everyone 👋

Today I want to share to you my exploration about E-Course Mobile App. I hope you enjoyed it!. And what do you think about this design? let me know on comment section.

UI and Illustration designed by me.

Press ❤️ if you like it.

I'm available for new projects. Let's connect!
Email : riandadesign@gmail.com

- - - - - - - - - -

Follow me on 👇
Instagram | Behance | Pinterest

Rianda Syahputra
Rianda Syahputra

More by Rianda Syahputra

View profile
    • Like