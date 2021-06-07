Protocloud Technologies

Cricket App UI based on latest Design

Protocloud Technologies
Protocloud Technologies
  • Save
Cricket App UI based on latest Design ipl fantasy league app cricket typography ui ui design design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

App UI for Cricket with Winner login and all the necessary pages..
For all Tournaments Domestic to International - Test to T20.

You will sure become fond of this modern design !
comment and contact us..

Protocloud Technologies
Protocloud Technologies

More by Protocloud Technologies

View profile
    • Like