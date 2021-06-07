Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Orinta

Rêveur Nail Salon Logo Design

Orinta
Orinta
Rêveur Nail Salon Logo Design
I've started working on a passion project called Rêveur Nail Salon. Rêveur means "dreamer" in French and my goal was to convey a message that everything you can ever dream of is achievable. With whatever idea a client comes, a nail master can make it possible. Dreamers can often be called irresponsible or childish but the only way to create something is to first see it in your mind, imagine it. So, I strongly believe that to be a dreamer is to be a creator 🌙

Orinta
Orinta

