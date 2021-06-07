Rêveur Nail Salon Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
I've started working on a passion project called Rêveur Nail Salon. Rêveur means "dreamer" in French and my goal was to convey a message that everything you can ever dream of is achievable. With whatever idea a client comes, a nail master can make it possible. Dreamers can often be called irresponsible or childish but the only way to create something is to first see it in your mind, imagine it. So, I strongly believe that to be a dreamer is to be a creator 🌙