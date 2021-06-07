Aaqil Jamal

Grocery Note 📝 - Free UI Kit

Grocery Note 📝 - Free UI Kit history timeline design branding app ui kit app design typography clean ui free ui kit free ui freebie list design card list logo button card design minimal ui design layout design adobe xd
Hellooo Community!

Here is a free give away for notes / items list taking app ui kit design for Adobe XD. Includes individual XD files for UI design, Design Components, UI kit & Prototype. Feel free to use which you require. Files are organised and grouped making it easy to use.

Available on Ui8
https://ui8.net/the-design-alchemist/products/grocery-note-ui-kit

Follow me on ui8 for more awesome goodies
Store name: The Design Alchemist

Stay tuned for more content
Cheers 🥂

    • Like