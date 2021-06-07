Crypto Mobile UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
CryptoCamp is an iOS UI Kit made to help in your financial app development process. Create effective crypto app designs faster and easier with a carefully crafted elements of mobile UI Kit for Sketch. Over 20 screens are logically connected with each other, matching the most popular cryptocurrency app features. All templates look flawless on every iPhone, including iPhone X, iPhone 8 and even iPhone SE.
Download Now: https://1.envato.market/rnE7QR