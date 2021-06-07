Viper - Valorant 01

Valorant 01 "Viper" 🐍☣️

For those who don't know, Viper is a character from Valorant which is a free-to-play first-person hero shooter developed and published by Riot Games (the creators of League of Legends) to rival the infamous Counter Strike. Let me tell you, this game has become my addiction (not saying I'm good at it, but I'm sure as hell addicted) you don't know how much I have to love a game to come out of art block and draw it's character. I'm also falling in love with the lore! Each character is so vibrant and I've decided after the success of my streetfighter series I'm going to be doing a Valorant series.

The American chemist, Viper deploys an array of poisonous chemical devices to control the battlefield and cripple the enemy's vision. If the toxins don't kill her prey, her mind games surely will. Viper is a predator that deals in poison and chemical warfare. She has exploding projectiles that spill acid on the battlefield, as well as a poison-gas emitter, and a toxic gas screen to prevent passage. Her ultimate emits a toxic cloud that conceals her location and can highlight enemies who wander into it.

To those who are fortune enough to have a decent rig, I highly suggest to start playing (I was always a COD and BATTLEFIELD fan, always despised CS for it's outdated gunplay, graphics and mechanics, and maybe I still do hate CD but man oh man VALORANT IS WHERE THE GOOD STUFF IS AT!)

Art inspired by Brendon Meier