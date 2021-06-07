Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jtongx

Branding | John Lau Guitar Repair Center

Branding | John Lau Guitar Repair Center
A local brand that provides high quality repair services by a collective of people with a set of very unique skills and passion.

To emphasize the identity of brand, the logo is designed by combining the abbreviation of the brand name and the guitar strings to naturally form a "broken" strings logo.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
