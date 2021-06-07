Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free icon set of energy devices

Free icon set of energy devices electric remote remote monitoring heating home vent smart home app nest termostat wind power network icons smart home isometric illustration wind turbine solar panel freebie icons free icons renewable energy
Download color palette

Enapter's branded common energy devices icons.

Renewable and traditional energy sources, smart home IoT devices, electrical components, etc. Use it to provide aesthetically pleasing and easy understand smartgrid schemes in marketing materials.

Download for free.

We also developed stencils for Visio and Omnigraffle.

