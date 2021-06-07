Dominika Suska

Lunch ordering app

Dominika Suska
Dominika Suska
  • Save
Lunch ordering app ux ui mobile design
Download color palette

Hi everyone 👋
This is a concept project for a lunch ordering app 🌮
The main flow is focused on a group ordering system with multiple collaborators.

🌄The products in the app are presented by real photography pieces to appear more appealing to users.

The color palette was structured in a way to highlight the most important actions with the red shade 🧲
☂️ The purple shade was added to the elements representing important information and also to break the red one, as purple is less typical for food-related applications.

Feel free to give feedback 🙌

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Dominika Suska
Dominika Suska

More by Dominika Suska

View profile
    • Like