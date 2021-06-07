Marble Madness - Wow x Wow Art Show

Trending designs to inspire you
Above is my contribution to the Latest Wow x Wow Art Show titled The Unknowable Unknown. I've gone with making this psychedelic landscape of a weird and wonderful world with bright bold and vivid colours and having fun while making this.
The show is currently online and running and can be seen here:
https://wowxwow.com/the-knowable-unknown
With a direct link to my piece below too:
https://wowxwow.com/shop/the-knowable-unknown/marble-madness-scott-balmer