Marble Madness - Wow x Wow Art Show

Above is my contribution to the Latest Wow x Wow Art Show titled The Unknowable Unknown. I've gone with making this psychedelic landscape of a weird and wonderful world with bright bold and vivid colours and having fun while making this.

The show is currently online and running and can be seen here:

https://wowxwow.com/the-knowable-unknown

With a direct link to my piece below too:

https://wowxwow.com/shop/the-knowable-unknown/marble-madness-scott-balmer

