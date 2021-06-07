Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SK FARHAD🔥

Food Header exploration.

SK FARHAD🔥
SK FARHAD🔥
  • Save
Food Header exploration. animation ux branding food e commerce hader agency e commerce restaurant agency e commerce product food creative
Download color palette

Hi everyone 😍

New Food Header exploration!

I am excited to share the home page header exploration I've been working on, today with you. Foody is a place that provides you with fresh and healthy food every day with a different menu every day. I hope you enjoyed it.

Thanks for your likes and comments!

Available for new projects! Let's have a talk:
skfarhadhossen97@gmail.com

SK FARHAD🔥
SK FARHAD🔥

More by SK FARHAD🔥

View profile
    • Like