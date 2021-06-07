Beauty Logo Design for The Beauty Bae Australia

The final logo design concept for The Beauty Bae Australia.

The Beauty Bae is a Brisbane based business offering industry leading training to brow and lash artists, as well as supplying the industry with high quality cosmetics products.

The business is striving to raise the bar by offering a level of education superior to those around them, and acting as a pioneer in the industry, inspiring change, and increased standards across the board.

Our goal was to create a brand identity that is representative of this goal, standing out from the crowd, whilst appealing to their core demographic of females aged 25-40. The final identity must be unique, luxurious and sexy, a brand that will inspire a movement, and a marker for industry improvement.

This final concept creates a strong and memorable symbol of an abstract eye, the inner shape forming the eye itself, the outer area representing eye lashes. As well as this being the primary service offering of the business, the eye is also a symbol of their knowledge and industry foresight. With our final logo we settled on a classic and sophisticated black and white palette, and high fashion feel in keeping with the icon and typography.