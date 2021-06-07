Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Julia

Lukomorye_Wood Goblin

Julia
Julia
Lukomorye_Wood Goblin drawing ink monochrome slavic illustration characterdesign russian culture pushkin character wood
In honor of the 222th anniversary of the birth of A.S. Pushkin, the greatest Russian poet, we made a project based on his works —
"Lukomorye". You can see the full project here
Thanks everyone for watching!

Special thanks to Anya Panfilenko for the presentation

Rebound of
A vision in the forest
By Marina Manky
Julia
Julia

