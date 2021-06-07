Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Avoue (025)
🔈 Sound_ON⠀
👉 Swipe to view poster
The 25th work is a little different from the others. It has to do with me and my fear. This art is the transmission of my fear of water and my inability to keep afloat. Yes, yes, I can't keep afloat and probably float altogether, lol. I can swim a few meters and drown, fear of not feeling the bottom. When I was creating this work, it seemed to me that the fear had disappeared somewhere, either from the fact that you are immersed in a problem, or from the fact that it looks a little different. But the message is quite simple - fight your fears by any means. I started. Start you too ✨
More my motion design artworks your can see at my
Instagram | Foundation | TryShowTime
😍 Don't forget to like
Stay tuned
Twitter | Instagram | Behance
Have a nice day!