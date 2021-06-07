Avoue (025)

The 25th work is a little different from the others. It has to do with me and my fear. This art is the transmission of my fear of water and my inability to keep afloat. Yes, yes, I can't keep afloat and probably float altogether, lol. I can swim a few meters and drown, fear of not feeling the bottom. When I was creating this work, it seemed to me that the fear had disappeared somewhere, either from the fact that you are immersed in a problem, or from the fact that it looks a little different. But the message is quite simple - fight your fears by any means. I started. Start you too ✨

