Industrial Radio Player From RAR

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mish developed the design of a mobile application for a radio aggregator from the Russian Academy of Radio for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, as well as a version for Apple CarPlay. For the project, it was necessary to come up with a logo and digital corporate identity for the product. Hope you like it 🙂
_________
Services provided:
UX, UI, Branding, product design by mish
Available for new projects:
hello@mish.design