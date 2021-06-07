Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Industrial Radio Player From RAR

Mish developed the design of a mobile application for a radio aggregator from the Russian Academy of Radio for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, as well as a version for Apple CarPlay. For the project, it was necessary to come up with a logo and digital corporate identity for the product. Hope you like it 🙂
Services provided:
UX, UI, Branding, product design by mish

Available for new projects:
hello@mish.design

