Hugh Witkowski

Ewa Kaźmierowska - interior design website

Hugh Witkowski
Hugh Witkowski
  • Save
Ewa Kaźmierowska - interior design website website development website design ui web ux figma design
Download color palette

Website design and development for interior designer Ewa Kaźmierowska

My client was looking for minimalistic, light website with most of the attention drawn towards photos of her projects. I made sure to make the projects the focal point of the website.

After preparing layout in Figma I implemented it in WordPress using Elementor PRO, then taken care of basic SEO, security and page loading time.

Website can be seen at https://ewakazmierowska.pl

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Hugh Witkowski
Hugh Witkowski

More by Hugh Witkowski

View profile
    • Like