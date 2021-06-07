Pyzo Perut-pp lettermark logo

Masum Billah

Masum Billah
Masum Billah
This is a 'pp' lettermark logo
Let me know your valuable feedback about this logo.(This logo is available for sale)

What is a logo???
In simply ,logo is the thing which represent your brand identity.It can be many types.Such as graphic mark, emblem, symbol or stylized...etc.It
Plays a big role for your business.Nowadays,Logo have become an important part of a company's brand identities. It is a valuable asset for a corporation.

FOR FREELANCE WORK
E-mail: masumbillahniaz8@gmail.com
OR
DM in Whatsapp: +8801784400444
OR
DIRECT ORDER
https://www.fiverr.com/share/8va8N4

Masum Billah
Masum Billah

