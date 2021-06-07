Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Poster design – Milton Glaser

Poster design – Milton Glaser vector poster graphic design illustration pink green light bright design milton glaser
Постер посвященный графическому дизайнеру Милтону Глейзеру

“There are three responses to a piece of design – yes, no, and WOW! Wow is the one to aim for.” — Milton Glaser.

