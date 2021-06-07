SAVR - Animation Promo Video (Play w/ sound 🔊)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys!
*Play with sound*
Here is a promo video I did for a swedish fintech startup in After Effects. I lost the project files so I had to make a cheating export in after effects.
Download the attached file to see the original video.
Please let me know what you think and hit that L button if you like!