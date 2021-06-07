Low Poly Worlds: Golf Course

Trending designs to inspire you
(Lowpoly grass vs realistic grass)
I have created these worlds to show the endless possibilities of the Low Poly Ultimate Pack and inspire game developers or 3D artists to create their unique environments using these assets: Get it all here: http://u3d.as/nVd
Assembled in Unity. Rigged and rendered in Blender. Animated with Mixamo.