A quick sketch from friends to show how to make a vector from a photo.

20 minutes.

Gm marcovector1993@gmail.com

Be https://www.behance.net/marcovector

in https://www.linkedin.com/in/serj-marco-018713191

Sh https://www.shutterstock.com/g/MarcoVector

Inst https://www.instagram.com/marco_vector_