Gretel - Objectives app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A quick shot looking at Gretel's built-in app, Objectives. With Gretel, you can pick and choose the tools you need to run your company. With a store full of built-in and third-party apps. Objectives are a great way to rally your team around your objective, key results, and initiatives to make sure everyone is on the same page.
Visit gretel.co and register for early access