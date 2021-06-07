Senya Zhukavin

Roadmap slide design

Senya Zhukavin
Senya Zhukavin
  • Save
Roadmap slide design slide presentation vector ui branding graphic design purple blue design
Download color palette

Дизайн roadmap-слайда для IT организации

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Senya Zhukavin
Senya Zhukavin

More by Senya Zhukavin

View profile
    • Like