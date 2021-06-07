David Salmon

Daily UI - #050 - Job Listing

Daily UI - #050 - Job Listing
For the job listing challenge I took the Burnley FC shell from #011 and added a simple club job board.

Fonts are the same - Roboto Slab, Condensed and San Serif.

Thanks to Nathan Rogers and Unsplash for the image of the footballs (https://unsplash.com/photos/ObhCU6Vhoe8).

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
