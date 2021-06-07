Supercontinent website

Trending designs to inspire you
The worst nightmare of the UX/UI designer has landed on a digital landscape. The website designed for a creative VFX production company SUPERCONTINENT from Berlin. It integrates custom hand-written typography and authentic DIY visual style. Visit www.supercontinent.co and see it for yourself.