younique

Supercontinent website

younique
younique
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

The worst nightmare of the UX/UI designer has landed on a digital landscape. The website designed for a creative VFX production company SUPERCONTINENT from Berlin. It integrates custom hand-written typography and authentic DIY visual style. Visit www.supercontinent.co and see it for yourself.

younique
younique
Creative design studio. ADC*Europe. Awwwards Jury Member.
Hire Me

More by younique

View profile
    • Like