Viraj Aher

Jewelry App UI Design

Viraj Aher
Viraj Aher
  • Save
Jewelry App UI Design cards ui ecommerce design mobile app design mobile app ui app ui ui design ux ui app design screen ui payment screen cart ui ecommerce ui ecommerce app design concept app ui ux minimal
Download color palette

Good Afternoon Friends 👋 , Here's a jewelry app design that got cancelled. Honest feedbacks are always welcomed. ✌

Open for cooperation:
📩 hi@virajaher.com

Find me on Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Twitter

Viraj Aher
Viraj Aher

More by Viraj Aher

View profile
    • Like