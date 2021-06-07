Marina Manky

A vision in the forest

Part of a collaboration "Lukomorye" dedicated to the birthday of the Russian poet A.S. Pushkin.
"Both wood and valley there are teeming with visions…"

Full project on Behance
Thanks to Anya Panfilenko for the presentation

Rebound of
Lukomorye - The Russian Spirit
By Ohita Fiction
