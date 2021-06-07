VCV Rack - Module Design [Autinn ZOD]

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recently I started learning vcvrack, very fun and much affordable alternative to eurorack. Some of the modules look and sound great, some look "meeeh!", but sound great. So I wanted to test my design skills in free time to visualize some of vcvrack modules. I picked one of my favorite module "Autinn" Zod developed by Nikolai Christensen.
I redesign "Autinn" logo, aded new color palette.
This is not official design.