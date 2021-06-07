Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MURIS H.

VCV Rack - Module Design [Autinn ZOD]

VCV Rack - Module Design [Autinn ZOD] design eurorack vcvrack
Recently I started learning vcvrack, very fun and much affordable alternative to eurorack. Some of the modules look and sound great, some look "meeeh!", but sound great. So I wanted to test my design skills in free time to visualize some of vcvrack modules. I picked one of my favorite module "Autinn" Zod developed by Nikolai Christensen.

I redesign "Autinn" logo, aded new color palette.

This is not official design.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
