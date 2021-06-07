Viraj Aher

Jewelry App UI Design

Viraj Aher
Viraj Aher
  • Save
Jewelry App UI Design mobileappdesign ux ui design interface app ui cart ecommerce app gold application ios mobile ui mobile app ui mobile design app design jewelry app flat design app ux ui minimal
Download color palette

Good Afternoon Friends 👋 , Here's a jewelry app design that got cancelled. Honest feedbacks are always welcomed. ✌

Open for cooperation:
📩 hi@virajaher.com

Find me on Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Twitter

Viraj Aher
Viraj Aher

More by Viraj Aher

View profile
    • Like