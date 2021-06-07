Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aminia Creative

WEDDING INVITATION PACKET - DESIGN

Aminia Creative
Aminia Creative
  • Save
WEDDING INVITATION PACKET - DESIGN print vector logodesign graphic design design weddinginvitation wedding brand identity logo
Download color palette

A multi-national couple tasked us with designing their wedding invitation suite. The African couple asked us to represent them with a logo which was to be consistently used on all the paper goods to be sent with the wedding invitation. The wedding invitation suite included a response card, as well as important information like directions and accommodations.

Aminia Creative
Aminia Creative

More by Aminia Creative

View profile
    • Like