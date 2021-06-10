Good for Sale
Bunin Dmitriy

Pioneer Icons — Multimedia 📢

Bunin Dmitriy
Bunin Dmitriy
Hire Me
  • Save
Pioneer Icons — Multimedia 📢 mic voice sound multimedia branding illustration design iconography icon set symbols freebie design system interface sketch ux ui
Pioneer Icons — Multimedia 📢 mic voice sound multimedia branding illustration design iconography icon set symbols freebie design system interface sketch ux ui
Pioneer Icons — Multimedia 📢 mic voice sound multimedia branding illustration design iconography icon set symbols freebie design system interface sketch ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Artboard-1.png
  2. Artboard-2.png
  3. Artboard-3.png

Pioneer Icons

Price
$36
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Pioneer Icons
Bunin Dmitriy
Bunin Dmitriy
Maker, web & icon designer
Hire Me

More by Bunin Dmitriy

View profile
    • Like