Lukomorye - The Russian Spirit

The great Russian poet Alexander Sergeevich Pushkin would have turned 222 this year. In honor of him, 14 illustrators created a collaboration based on his works.
I made the Russian Spirit what I imagine it to be - a strong, kind and wise bear with many masks. He is close to nature and rises above the world, protecting it.
Full project www.behance.net/gallery/120954935/Lukomorye