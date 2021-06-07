Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lukomorye - The Russian Spirit

Lukomorye - The Russian Spirit owl bear book illustrator fairy tale pushkin spirit russia character character design illustration
The great Russian poet Alexander Sergeevich Pushkin would have turned 222 this year. In honor of him, 14 illustrators created a collaboration based on his works.
I made the Russian Spirit what I imagine it to be - a strong, kind and wise bear with many masks. He is close to nature and rises above the world, protecting it.
Full project www.behance.net/gallery/120954935/Lukomorye

