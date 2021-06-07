Winery - Layout Pack

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there 👋!
Winery- is part of the series Layouts Pack for Brizy. that creates a trip in the wine world, from grape cultivation to the final wine production.
___
Let's start creating something special together!
cristian99sx@gmail.com
___
Don't forget to follow me on:
Dribbble | Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin
___
cristian99sx.design