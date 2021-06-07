A lightweight PWA for easy birthday reminders, sharing & congratulatory message sending.

Let's be honest, the only thing stopping you from permanently deleting your Facebook account are the birthday reminders. I decided to create my own app, with a nicer UI than any app I could find on the App Store, so I can get daily reminders and never forget a friend's birthday again! You can now even share your birthdays with friends to make importing birthdays even easier.

If you'd like to check it out for yourself, head over to Birthday Buddy.